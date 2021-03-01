Court Mulls Scope Of Punitives Review Against Public Entities

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday questioned the degree to which trial judges should evaluate the reasonableness of punitive damages against public entities in discrimination cases, raising concerns that a jurist would be turned into a "super juror" by using additional information that was not presented to a jury. The justices took aim at the appropriate standards for such an analysis during a Zoom hearing on the state's challenge to a $10 million punitive award won by a former corrections officer, in addition to a roughly $1.8 million compensatory award, over claims the state improperly denied her request for a...

