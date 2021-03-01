CoStar's $7.3B CoreLogic Bid Aims To KO Competing Buyers

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:23 AM EST) -- CoStar Group has raised its takeover offer for fellow real estate analytics company CoreLogic to around $7.3 billion, saying Monday that the updated bid is superior to the target's previously announced agreement with Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. The revised offer from Washington, D.C.-based CoStar Group Inc. is a roughly $1.25 billion improvement over the $6 billion agreement Irvine, California-based CoreLogic Inc. reached in early February with prospective buyers Stone Point Capital LLC and Insight Partners, according to a statement. It comes a few weeks after CoStar first sought to usurp Stone Point and Insight Partners with a roughly $6.9...

