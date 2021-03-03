Atlanta Arbitration Group Taps New President For 2021

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- The board of the Atlanta International Arbitration Society has elected an independent arbitrator and former Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd PA partner as president for the new term starting in May, the organization has announced. Greenville, South Carolina-based Brent Clinkscale will be the first African American president of the trade organization, which formed in 2010 and hosts events including annual conferences in addition to maintaining a resource publication for arbitrators called the AtIAS Desk Book. Having previously served on the society's board and executive committee, Clinkscale is also the first president of the Atlanta International Arbitration Society to be based outside of that...

