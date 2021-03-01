MobiTV Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $75M Debt, Sale Plans

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- Video streaming service MobiTV Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection Monday in a Delaware bankruptcy court with $75 million in liabilities, saying it is seeking an asset sale after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth of its customer base last year. In its court filings MobiTV said after running a $34 million loss in 2020 it is now seeking a buyer while continuing operations with $15.5 million in Chapter 11 financing provided by an affiliate of wireless provider T-Mobile. California-based MobiTV was founded in 2000 and provides live and on-demand video for televisions and mobile devices. According to its Chapter 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS