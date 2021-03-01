High Court Will Take Up Case On Puerto Rican SSI Benefits

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:17 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it would hear the government's appeal of a ruling extending Supplemental Security Income disability benefits to Puerto Rico residents, in a case that could have wide-ranging impacts on U.S. territorial inhabitants. The high court granted certiorari to the federal government and agreed to review a First Circuit decision siding with José Luis Vaello-Madero, who was sued by the government as it sought to recover over $28,000 in SSI benefit payments he received after moving from New York to Puerto Rico. In its ruling in April, the First Circuit said the denial of disability benefits to...

