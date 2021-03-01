Ga. Justices Disbar Atty For Mishandling Clients' Cases

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court disbarred an Atlanta-area attorney on Monday for mishandling clients' civil and criminal cases, including failing to disburse a settlement to a client and failing to appear on a contempt notice, which led to the attorney serving a five-week jail sentence. George M. Plumides of George M. Plumides & Associates PC was disbarred over misconduct in five separate disciplinary matters, according to the decision by the state Supreme Court. Plumides, who was admitted to the bar in 1990, waived his right to an evidentiary hearing because he did not file a timely notice of rejection to the notice of...

