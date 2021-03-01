High Court Will Review Ex-National Guard Pilot's Benefits Bid

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 11:12 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review the Sixth Circuit's holding that a retired National Guard pilot who also worked as a technician in a civilian role can't get the full Social Security benefits he requested. David Babcock petitioned for high court review of the May panel decision in October. The decision had upheld a lower court's ruling that the Social Security Administration was correct to reduce Babcock's benefits in 2014 because he already received a pension designated for civilian employees in the government. Members of the military are eligible for an exception to the rules calling for these reductions in...

