Insurer Sets Sights On Win In LensCrafters Coverage Fight

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:13 PM EST) -- Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. told an Ohio federal judge on Friday that it cannot see a possibility of coverage for LensCrafters' parent company's costs in three proposed class actions over an off-site lens manufacturing process, saying the company's insurance doesn't extend to false advertising allegations. Allianz, which has already spent $6 million defending Luxottica of America Inc. in the three years of litigation, said in its summary judgment motion that there aren't any covered claims in the consumer suits over the AccuFit Digital System used by opticians at Luxottica's LensCrafters stores to fit prescription lenses on customers. Rather, Allianz...

