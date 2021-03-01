Experian Didn't Violate FLSA Over On-Call Wages, Judge Says

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Experian did not violate federal wage laws when it did not pay workers for time spent on call, a Texas federal judge has ruled, granting summary judgment to the information services company and dismissing a collective action brought by employees. U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant determined Friday that the workers enjoyed a lot of freedom while on call with Experian, quashing their claims on the basis that much of the on-call time was spent on personal pursuits, such as hanging out with friends or watching movies. Judge Mazzant said that lead plaintiff Rickey Wesley's "decision not to partake in certain activities...

