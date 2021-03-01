Crystallex Pushes To Keep Citgo Sale Moving Ahead

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:48 PM EST) -- Crystallex is pressing a Delaware federal judge to keep its efforts to sell Citgo's parent company to satisfy a $1.2 billion judgment against Venezuela on track during an ongoing appeal, arguing that the country's request for a stay marks the 13th time it's tried to delay the litigation. The Canadian mining company argued in a Friday brief that it's already been awaiting the compensation it's owed under the 2016 arbitral award for years, as the enforcement proceedings have wound their way through several levels of appeals. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark granted the attachment order against shares of PDV Holding...

