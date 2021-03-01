NLRB Judge Says GC Can't Make Kickback Case Against UAW

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's prosecution of the United Auto Workers over alleged payments that union officials received from Fiat Chrysler must be dismissed, an agency judge has ruled, saying facts drawn from seven guilty pleas that were essential to the board's case were inadmissible. In a decision issued Friday, Administrative Law Judge Charles Muhl said the NLRB general counsel could not support the complaint it brought against the UAW. The general counsel's office alleged the union violated the National Labor Relations Act for its role in a scheme in which prosecutors said union officials received millions of dollars in gifts, travel and other payments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS