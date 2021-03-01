Ex-Worker Says Walmart Is 'Stonewalling' In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- Walmart purposefully held back documents that a Black ex-worker needed for her race bias case against the retail giant, only to cough them up a year after she asked for them, the ex-employee has told a federal court in a bid for sanctions. In a Friday brief, Alicia Riley said Walmart produced more than 100 pages of documents Feb. 18 after previously saying the corresponding discovery requests were baseless and the records didn't exist. The documents contained information related to its disciplinary policies, which Riley sought after claiming she was reprimanded for complaining about racial discrimination. "This untimely production of relevant, crucial...

