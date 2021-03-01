Ill. Atty Who Called Judge 'Unhinged' Faces Suspension

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois attorney conduct watchdog recommended Friday that a lawyer be suspended for at least a year over attacking a federal judge's integrity in several court pleadings, including by calling her "unhinged" and "dangerous." A three-member Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission panel said Brian Sides of Brian Sides and Associates should be suspended for a year and until further order of the Illinois Supreme Court for lobbing knowingly false and harmful statements about U.S. District Judge Mary Gorman in nine court pleadings in the Central District of Illinois. Sides was present for the remote hearing but refused to participate after...

