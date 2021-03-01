Dallas Securities Firm Hit With $1M Negligence Suit

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- A company using seaweed farms to combat climate change has filed suit in Texas state court seeking $1 million from a Dallas securities law firm and its managing partner over their alleged failure to protect the company's interest in an offshore aquaculture facility. When Primary Ocean Producers Holdings LLC loaned $1 million to offshore aquaculture company Catalina Sea Ranch in 2018, it retained JPF Securities Law LLC and its managing partner, Jared Febbroriello, to file a financing statement to protect its security interest in CSR's assets, according to the complaint filed in Dallas County District Court. But the statement went wrong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS