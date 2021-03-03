Jenner & Block Taps Ex-FCC Pro As New Tech Practice Head

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:15 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP has a new leader in its communications, internet and technology practice, and she comes into the role with more than a decade of experience working her way through the ranks at the Federal Communications Commission. When she chatted with Law360 on Tuesday, Rebekah Goodheart revealed that she wants to use her role as co-chair to elevate other junior attorneys at Jenner & Block, where she has worked as a partner for nearly five years. "We already have tremendous leadership in the group, so I'm trying to bring a slightly different perspective with my background," Goodheart said. "And...

