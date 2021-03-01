Mass. AG Says Doctor Kept Kids In Braces To Bilk Medicaid

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' attorney general sued a Bay State orthodontist Monday for allegedly keeping children in braces longer than necessary so he could rake in millions by falsely billing the state's Medicaid program. Attorney General Maura Healey claims Mouhab Z. Rizkallah used two companies he owns to operate a half-dozen orthodontic practices to orchestrate a scheme to defraud MassHealth. "For years, this orthodontist used his young patients as pawns to steal millions of dollars from the state," Healey said in a statement Monday. "This illegal behavior harmed families from low-income communities and communities of color who rely on MassHealth for health care coverage."...

