Italy Escapes Dutch Investor's Renewable Energy Claim

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- An international tribunal has rejected claims brought against Italy over the scaling back of economic incentives for solar energy projects, ruling that the country had never agreed to leave the incentive program untouched for the entire 20-year period it was to remain in place. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal, composed of presiding arbitrator Bruno Simma and wing arbitrators O. Thomas Johnson and Bernardo M. Cremades, on Friday rejected Silver Ridge Power BV's claims that legislation adopted in 2011 and 2012 restricting the applicability of certain favorable incentive programs violated the country's obligations under the Energy Charter Treaty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS