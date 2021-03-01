Ford Mustang Transmission Defect Consumer Suit Trimmed

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday trimmed proposed consumer class action claims against Ford Motor Co., keeping alive some of the warranty, fraud and consumer-protection allegations that Ford knew its Mustang model had inherent transmission defects but hid the defects and sold the cars anyway. The 12 plaintiffs who filed suit allege that Ford sold them model year 2014–19 Ford Mustangs with inherent defects that cause the manual transmission to slip, jerk, clash gears and harshly engage while driving. The defect also causes "premature internal wear, increased shift efforts, inability to drive, and eventually ... a catastrophic failure" of the transmission,...

