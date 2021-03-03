20 Reinsurers Settle Russian Plane Crash Suit With Insurer

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 6:12 PM GMT) -- Kapital Insurance has settled its High Court claim against 20 reinsurers over who should pay after a fatal jet crash in Indonesia, avoiding a trial scheduled for later this year. The two sides struck a confidential settlement agreement on Feb. 17, staying all proceedings, according to a Tomlin order signed off by Judge Andrew Foxton on Friday. A 10-day trial had been penciled in for November. The court was set to hear whether political pressure led judges in Russia to order the reinsurers to pay more than $22 million. Judge Foxton said Kapital and the reinsurers, which include QBE Corporate Ltd. and Swiss...

