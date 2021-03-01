Mayorkas Vows To Help Separated Migrant Families Stay In US

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- Families separated under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy will be allowed to remain in the U.S. after reuniting as part of President Joe Biden's efforts to repair the immigration system, the secretary of homeland security announced Monday. Speaking at a White House press conference, Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Senate-confirmed leader to head the department in almost two years, called the family separations at the border "the most powerful and heartbreaking example of the cruelty that preceded this administration." "We are hoping to reunite the families, either here or in their country of origin," he said, highlighting his calls with officials...

