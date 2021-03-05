Health Hires: Mintz, Apria, DBV Technologies

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has beefed up its health care bench with a hire from Nelson Hardiman LLP, while home medical equipment company Apria Inc. has named a new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Mintz Lara Compton has made the move to Mintz as a member in Los Angeles, the firm said in a March 1 announcement. Compton, who came over from Nelson Hardiman, works on health care compliance and regulatory matters, according to the announcement, and has helped guide clients through contract talks, new...

