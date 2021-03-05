Water Plant Hack Underscores Utilities' Glaring IT Risks

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A hacker's recently foiled attempt to poison a small Florida city's water supply has drawn attention to the risks of public utilities not following up-to-date cybersecurity standards, as providers often struggle to find room in tight budgets for cybersecurity upgrades, attorneys say. The cyberattack on a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Florida, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says was likely running an outdated version of Windows software and using poor password security, is also a reminder of the frightening stakes at play if a cyberattack tampers with public utility systems. In light of those risks, providers should take on the responsibility of patching...

