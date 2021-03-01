Amazon Manager Says Black Workers Face Bias In Hiring, Pay

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Amazon was hit with a race discrimination lawsuit Monday by a Black business development head who says the retail giant discriminates against Black workers, especially women, in hiring, compensation, promotions and leadership appointments. In a complaint filed in D.C. federal court, Amazon.com employee Charlotte Newman said she and other Black applicants are hired at lower tiers than they're qualified for — a process she called "de-leveling" — and are paid and promoted less than their white counterparts. Amazon has a "consistent practice of paying Black employees less than similarly situated white employees," said Newman, a former congressional adviser who is now Amazon...

