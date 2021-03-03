Former Skadden Tax Partner Joins Weil In New York

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has brought on a Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner who's experienced in advising publicly traded real estate investment trusts on real estate-related transactions to the firm's tax practice in New York. Dave Levy is joining Weil as partner after representing publicly traded real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, assets known as yieldcos and Up-C structured initial public offerings, the firm said in a statement Monday. Levy has advised clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, debt syndication transactions, structured asset acquisitions and dispositions, and spin-off, split-off and split-up transactions, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS