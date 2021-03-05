Loeb & Loeb Adds Another Employment Law Bigwig

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP snagged employment law attorney Sarina Saluja from Fisher Phillips for its Los Angeles office, representing the firm's fifth partner addition in 2021. "Sarina is a seasoned employment lawyer whose broad skill set and wealth of knowledge on a wide variety of labor and employment issues will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said Michelle La Mar, the firm's employment and labor department chair, in a press release issued by Loeb & Loeb on March 1. Named one of Los Angeles Business Journal's Top Women Attorneys and Minority Leaders of Influence, Saluja has helped employers navigate wage...

