SEC Working Toward 'Global' Climate Disclosure Framework

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Acting on cues from President Joe Biden, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to implement a "global" framework for climate disclosures, the agency's acting Chair Allison Herren Lee said Monday, calling the task an undertaking of "staggering complexity" that will be achieved through collaboration with global stakeholders and climate authorities. Speaking at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit virtual conference, Lee said the agency has begun engaging with global organizations including the Financial Stability Board and the International Organization of Securities Commissions, which have both pushed for more effective climate disclosure standards, to help develop the framework. "Our markets are global," Lee...

