New Defective Pricing Audit Risks For Defense Contractors

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- Contractors across the defense industry are experiencing increased scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Defense in two directions: (1) an increased number of Defense Contract Audit Agency audits for defective pricing; and (2) increased demands for contractor cost data in the form of "data other than certified cost or pricing data," as defined in Federal Acquisition Regulation 2.101, often in the area of commercial item procurements. As discussed below, contractors are well advised to redouble efforts to protect against Defense Contract Audit Agency findings of defective pricing and to determine the circumstances under which they will agree to provide data other than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS