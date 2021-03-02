DOJ Official Who Led Google Antitrust Probe Joins Shearman

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice official who led a landmark enforcement action accusing Google of stifling competition in order to maintain a monopoly in search and search advertising is joining Shearman & Sterling LLP as an antitrust partner. Shearman said in a statement Monday that Ryan Shores will join its antitrust and litigation practices in its Washington, D.C., office. The move marks a homecoming for Shores, who was an attorney at Shearman from 2017-2019 before being appointed the associate deputy attorney general and senior adviser for technology industries. Shores, who left the DOJ on Jan. 4, heads back into private practice...

