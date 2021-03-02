Judge Says Broker's Coverage Claims Filed Too Late 

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 2:43 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed Sportsinsurance.com's coverage claims against Hanover Insurance Co. involving an alleged $180,000 embezzlement by a former brokerage executive, siding with Hanover that the brokerage's breach of contract claim is time-barred. U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn struck Sportsinsurance's breach of contract claims against Hanover but permitted its breach of good faith and fair dealing allegations to move forward, holding that the good faith claims are based on "different facts" from its coverage claims. The brokerage's breach of good faith claims are related to Hanover's alleged mishandling and delayed payment of insurance claims while the breach of...

