Judge Gives Nod To $5.75M Ex-Norton Workers' ERISA Deal

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge gave tentative approval Monday to a $5.75 million settlement in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit brought by former Norton Healthcare Inc. workers, who claimed the company's multimillion-dollar employee retirement plan had unnecessarily high fees and poor investment offerings. U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers' initial approval of the deal arrived a little over two months after the workers asked the court to greenlight it. The judge also certified the settlement class, which encompasses participants and beneficiaries of the plan who received benefit payments, will be entitled to receive such payments or had account balances in the...

