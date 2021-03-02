Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​​​​​​​TPS Green Card Case Draws Flood Of Support At High Court

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Advocates inundated the docket this week in a U.S. Supreme Court case concerning green cards for certain temporary protected status holders, with groups including Harvard University and the Service Employees International Union backing permanent residency for all TPS recipients.

The high court is set to resolve a circuit court split over whether TPS holders who initially entered the U.S. without permission should be allowed immigrant visas. The prospect drew support from almost a dozen groups Monday, including human rights organizations and government representatives alike. Temporary protected status allows people from designated countries in crisis to live and work in the U.S....

