Energy Transfer Unit Strikes Deal To Open Pipeline After Blast

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- An Energy Transfer Partners LP unit said Monday that it will pay $125,000 and undertake corrective actions to end claims from Pennsylvania of shoddy safety evaluations and resolve the state's order that barred the company from putting its natural gas pipeline into service. Revolution Pipeline, which is owned by ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC, endured an explosion two years ago that led to a $30 million fine and a November order blocking the company from filling the pipeline with natural gas. But on Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the company reached a consent order and agreement that allows natural...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS