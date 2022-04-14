Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Big Tobacco Wins 3rd Delay Of Graphic New Warning Labels

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:53 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday delayed for a third time the effective date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new rule requiring tobacco companies to put graphic warning labels on cigarette packs, kicking the compliance deadline that was initially set for this June to April 14, 2022.

In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker granted a third request by cigarette makers to postpone the new rule, citing reasons he laid out in a May 2020 order that initially postponed the measure from taking effect on June 18, 2021, for 120 days.

In his May order, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!