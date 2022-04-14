Big Tobacco Wins 3rd Delay Of Graphic New Warning Labels

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:53 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday delayed for a third time the effective date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new rule requiring tobacco companies to put graphic warning labels on cigarette packs, kicking the compliance deadline that was initially set for this June to April 14, 2022. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker granted a third request by cigarette makers to postpone the new rule, citing reasons he laid out in a May 2020 order that initially postponed the measure from taking effect on June 18, 2021, for 120 days. In his May order, Judge...

