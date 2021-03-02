PE Firm Inks £25M Settlement With UK Pensions Watchdog

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 4:45 PM GMT) -- U.S. private equity firm HIG Group has agreed to pay £25 million ($35 million) to settle with Britain's pensions watchdog after allegedly forcing a British bed manufacturer into insolvency so that it could buy the business out of administration without pension liabilities. The Pensions Regulator said Tuesday that HIG has paid £25 million into Silentnight Group's defined benefit pension scheme, bringing its total proceeds from the insolvency process to £35 million. The watchdog said that HIG and its executives have denied the accusations. "It is our view that HIG brought about the unnecessary insolvency of the original Silentnight Group in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS