Boy Scouts Propose $300M Sex Abuse Settlement Fund

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- The Boy Scouts of America have submitted a Chapter 11 plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that would create a trust fund to pay sexual abuse claims against the organization with $300 million from its local branches. The plan, proposed in a disclosure statement submitted to the court Monday, would pay out sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts from a pool made up of the assets of local Scouting organizations and the proceeds of insurance policies, artwork, real estate and oil and gas rights provided by the national organization. "The plan demonstrates that considerable progress has been made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS