TV Maker Seeks To Revive Hi-Def Standard Patent Suit

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 11:04 PM GMT) -- A major television manufacturer urged an English appeals court Tuesday to revive its abuse of dominance suit against Philips over high-definition technology patents, arguing the country's courts have jurisdiction to hear the claim even if it involves a worldwide license. Turkish-based Vestel Group told an appellate panel that a lower court was wrong to decline jurisdiction over its claim against Philips and a patent pool administrator. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Two subsidiaries of Turkish-based Vestel Group — which makes TVs sold under brands like Toshiba, Hitachi, JVC and Panasonic — asked the Court of Appeal to rule that the English courts...

