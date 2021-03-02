Son Of Late Mob Boss Avoids Jail For $3.3M Payroll Fraud

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- The son of late Mafia boss Gennaro "Jerry" Angiulo avoided prison time Tuesday for failing to pay $3.3 million in payroll taxes for his Massachusetts tow truck company after a judge cited the defendant's poor health and the threat of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock sentenced Gennaro Angiulo to 18 months of home confinement. He also ordered that he turn over control of his company, GJ Towing, after Angiulo admitted to failing to collect and remit payroll taxes and to improperly evading transaction reporting requirements. Judge Woodlock noted that the children of "prominent people" face the added burden of...

