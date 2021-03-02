Biotech Exec Admits Insider Trading On Dimension Deal Talks

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- A longtime biotech executive pled guilty Tuesday to trading on confidential information to get out ahead of the market and reel in profits when he learned of a planned 2017 acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics. Oregon resident Mark Ahn, 58, admitted to two counts of securities fraud before a Massachusetts federal judge. Ahn said he held positions for various companies in the biopharmaceutical industry, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Galena Biopharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc., where he served as a past member of the board of directors and as a consultant. He was working in that consulting role, prosecutors say,...

