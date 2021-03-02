EBay, Adevinta To Drop UK Classifieds To Wrap Up $9.2B Deal

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 10:40 AM EST) -- Online marketplace eBay and its Norwegian counterpart Adevinta said Tuesday they will offload their main U.K. classifieds units to appease antitrust regulators' concerns that eBay's $9.2 billion sale of its global classifieds business to Adevinta would decrease competition. EBay Inc. and Adevinta ASA said in a joint statement that the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority told both companies that it believes the planned divestments address its concerns about the deal, which were raised in February. According to the statement, eBay will look to separate from its Gumtree (UK) and Motors.co.uk. classifieds advertising platforms, while Adevinta plans to sell its Shpock unit....

