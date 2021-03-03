J&J Blasts 'Tainted Process' In Imerys Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson has told a Delaware bankruptcy court that talc supplier Imerys Talc America is engaging in unfair Chapter 11 maneuvers aimed at shielding its parent company from liability for talcum powder cancer claims and saddling the pharmaceutical giant with the bill. In challenging what it called "a tainted process marked by a glaring moral hazard," J&J told the court Tuesday that Imerys shouldn't benefit from indemnity agreements between the companies after having ceded control over settlement procedures and values to cancer victims' representatives in exchange for protecting parent Imerys Talc SA. That "collusive deal" has led to a proposed...

