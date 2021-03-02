Google Looks To Freeze Energy Co.'s Thermostat IP Claims

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- Google Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday in California federal court seeking a declaration that it has not infringed several patents owned by EcoFactor Inc. for "smart" thermostats and HVAC systems that the energy company is asserting in a complaint before the International Trade Commission. According to Google, EcoFactor is asserting infringement of four patents through technology developed by Google's Nest Labs, including the Nest Thermostat and the Nest Third Generation Learning Thermostat. "Google's accused products do not directly or indirectly infringe any asserted claim of the asserted patents, either literally or under the doctrine of equivalents," Google said. "Google has not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS