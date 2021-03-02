Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Emilie Cooper Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has brought on board a new partner in its New York office. Emilie Cooper joins the firm's real estate litigation practice group and brings with her experience counseling lenders, developers, owners, operators, managers and investors on a wide range of real estate disputes. She has particular expertise in the hospitality sector. Cameron Gore Cameron Gore has joined The Brown Firm in Washington as a partner. Earlier in his career, Gore was chief counsel for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' real property law group, and in that role helped to manage the VA's...

