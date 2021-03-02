Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Qualcomm Patent Challenged By Intel

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday sided with Intel Corp. and affirmed a U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that Qualcomm's computer power-saving patent is invalid as obvious, rejecting Qualcomm's arguments that the ruling must be reversed because the PTAB judges were unconstitutionally appointed. In a one-line per curiam order, a three-judge panel kept intact the PTAB's January 2020 decision that held technology described in Qualcomm's patent titled "Power Saving Techniques in Computing Devices" is obvious in light of prior art and therefore unpatentable. The ruling marks an end to a years-long legal battle between the rival chipmakers over the patent's...

