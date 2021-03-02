Crypto Co. Says Landlord Won't Return Mining Equipment

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- A cryptocurrency mining company's former landlord is wrongly holding on to 1,600 cryptocurrency miners and other computer equipment after its lease expired, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court. Aurum Capital Ventures USA Inc. said that its former landlord, Petawatt Massena LLC, is wrongly preventing Aurum from recovering the equipment. Petawatt has cited unpaid electricity bills, a charge Aurum disputed while arguing that it should get its equipment back regardless. "Defendants have no legal or contractual right to the 'self-help' of retaining [Aurum's] equipment," the complaint said. "[Aurum] is entitled to immediate custody of its personal property."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS