LA's Flavored Vape Ban Unconstitutional, 9th Circ. Hears

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A group of tobacco companies has told the Ninth Circuit that Los Angeles County's ban on flavored vapes was preempted by the federal Tobacco Control Act, urging the court to reverse a lower court's decision to toss their suit against the county. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., American Snuff Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc. said in an opening brief Monday that even though state and local governments have the power to regulate the sale of tobacco products under the TCA, they can't prohibit the sale of tobacco products because they disagree with federal tobacco product standards. "The county has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS