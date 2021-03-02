Veterans' Health Claims Processed Incorrectly, OIG Says

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contractor processed 13% of veterans' health care claims inconsistently with official departmental guidance, a watchdog found Tuesday, in some cases resulting in claims that were improperly rejected. The department's inspector general wrote in a lengthy report that of the 5.5 million claims for payment acted upon during the period of review, 717,000 did not align with guidance developed by the VA's Office of Community Care, which sets standards for claims processing. This does not mean that the final claim decision was different from what it would have been if the claim was processed correctly, Assistant...

