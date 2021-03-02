Fired IBM Sales Manager's Race Bias Case Moves Ahead

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge upheld a former IBM manager's lawsuit saying he was fired for complaining that racism deprived a Black sales representative of a hefty commission check, the company's latest court loss in a series of lawsuits over the situation. U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman in Seattle refused to dismiss Scott Kingston's lawsuit ahead of a trial tentatively slated for early April, finding Monday there was enough evidence to show that IBM's reasons for firing Kingston could have been a smokescreen to cover up bias. While IBM said it fired Kingston for not limiting a white salesman's earlier commission,...

