Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Slaughterhouse Inks $100K Deal With Workers In FLSA Row

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Georgia slaughterhouse agreed to pay $100,000 to resolve claims from a group of workers who alleged they weren't paid appropriate overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a settlement approved Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Leslie A. Gardner of the Middle District of Georgia approved an agreement under which cattle slaughterhouse White Oak Pastures Inc. will pay 34 workers between $191 and $16,000, depending on how long they worked at the slaughterhouse and the unpaid overtime hours claimed.

White Oak will pay the attorneys for the workers $127,500 in fees. The agreement does not require White Oak to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!