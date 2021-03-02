Slaughterhouse Inks $100K Deal With Workers In FLSA Row

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A Georgia slaughterhouse agreed to pay $100,000 to resolve claims from a group of workers who alleged they weren't paid appropriate overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a settlement approved Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leslie A. Gardner of the Middle District of Georgia approved an agreement under which cattle slaughterhouse White Oak Pastures Inc. will pay 34 workers between $191 and $16,000, depending on how long they worked at the slaughterhouse and the unpaid overtime hours claimed. White Oak will pay the attorneys for the workers $127,500 in fees. The agreement does not require White Oak to...

