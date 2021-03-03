Czech Steel Pipe Imports Dumped In The US, Commerce Finds

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce teed up a final 51.7% duty on pipes from the Czech Republic, firming up its earlier finding that the goods were being sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S. The Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration made its finding Tuesday, providing a win for Vallourec Star LP, the Texas pipe maker alleging its business is being undermined by foreign products sold at less-than-fair prices. The investigation now heads over to the U.S. International Trade Commission, which will have the final say on whether the duties take effect. Commerce said it was instructing U.S. Customs and...

