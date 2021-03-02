LA City Atty Accuses Bosses Of Gender Bias, Retaliation

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- A lawyer with the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office sued the city Monday alleging she was repeatedly denied a promotion due to her gender and retaliated against after she complained through the proper channels about her pay disparity. Karen Majovski, 34, is a deputy city attorney working in the Los Angeles World Airports division and alleges in her complaint that despite being told she is a "rising star" in the office while earning "stellar" performance reviews she was repeatedly denied a promotion. After lodging protected complaints about her pay disparity, a supervisor's inappropriate comment about pornography and what she saw as...

